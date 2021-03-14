Iran’s slogan at Tokyo 2020 revealed

TEHRAN – Iran’s slogan ahead of the Tokyo Games is “All for Iran”.

The delegation’s name will be “Stars of Iran” and the Jaam-e Arjan (Arjan bowl) has been selected as the symbol of the contingent at the Games.

The Jaam-e Arjan, or Arjan bowl, is from the Elamite era, an ancient civilization that dates from between 3200 and 539 BC and was centered in the west and south-west of what is now Iran.

At the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics, Iran won three golds, one silver and four bronzes and finished 25th on the medals table.

The country's best Games performance was at London 2012 where they took home seven golds, five silvers and a bronze.

The Tokyo Olympics are set to run from July 23 to Aug. 8, and the Paralympics from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5, after being postponed for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.