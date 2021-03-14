As migrants pour over U.S. border, White House won't admit Biden's dealing with a crisis
March 14, 2021 - 18:18
The Biden administration is making a new push to address the causes of migration from Central America as it faces a surge at the southern border. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, has accused the Biden administration of downplaying a growing "border crisis." After four years of Trump's enforcement-focused policies, Biden is focused on "changing to a more humane and efficient system, but the administration's policies are drawing people to the border.
