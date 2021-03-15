Pakistan envoy holds talks with Iran FM over Afghan peace process

TEHRAN – A senior Pakistani official met on Sunday evening with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan.

The Pakistani prime minister's special envoy, who was visiting Iran at the head of a political-security delegation for consultations on the Afghanistan affairs, held a meeting with Zarif at the end of his trip, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Monday.

During the meeting, the Pakistani prime minister's special envoy expressed his pleasure with his earlier consultations, and elaborated on Islamabad's views about the developments in Afghanistan, the statement continued.

According to the ministry, the chief Iranian diplomat, in turn, underlined the need for regional cooperation to help establish peace in Afghanistan and to preserve the Afghan people's achievements.

Over the past months, Iran has been in close contact with Afghan officials to promote peace and cooperation.

In mid-February, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi had a video conference call with his Afghan counterpart on the latest developments in relations between Tehran and Kabul. The two sides conferred on the issues of mutual interest in bilateral relations as well as regional collaboration.

SM/PA