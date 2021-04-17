Pakistani FM set to visit Iran soon

TEHRAN— Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi started a regional tour on Saturday that first took him to the UAE. After concluding visit to Abu Dhabi, he is scheduled to travel to Iran, Qatar and Turkey, respectively.

The agenda is to strengthen bilateral relations and build consensus to advance the Afghan peace process.

At the Raisina 2021 virtual conference on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif asked Taliban to reform itself “based on democratic ways.”

He also noted, “It is needed that regional countries to set aside differences and focus on affinities.”

