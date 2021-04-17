Iranian, Serbian foreign ministers meet in Tehran, sign cooperation document

TEHRAN— Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif met on Saturday afternoon in Tehran to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues.

On the sidelines of the meeting, a cooperation document was also signed between the foreign ministries of Iran and Serbia. It was signed by Selakovic and Zarif.

According to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, Selakovic was also set to meet with President Hassan Rouhani, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and the other senior Iranian officials.



