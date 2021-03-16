Historical castle restored to former glory

TEHRAN –Parts of the walls of the Kalat Ahram Castle, also known as Zaer Khezr Khan Castle, in Tangestan county, southwestern Bushehr province were restored, the deputy provincial tourism chief has announced.

A budget of four billion rials ($95,000 at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) was allocated to the project, which is aimed at repairing the historical structure damaged by an earthquake last year, CHTN quoted Nasrollah Ebrahimi as saying on Tuesday.

Local and indigenous materials such as stone, brick, and thatch were used to preserve the originality of the historical monument, the official added.

The fortification, which was built during the Qajar era (1789–1925), was owned by one of the resistance fighters, Zaer Khezr Khan Ahrami, to the British military presence in Bushehr during its occupation in World War I.

The castle was added to the National Heritage list in 1998.

From very early history to modern times, defensive walls have often been necessary for cities to survive in an ever-changing world of invasion and conquest.

Fortifications in antiquity were designed primarily to defeat attempts at the escalade, and to the defense of territories in warfare, and were also used to solidify rule in a region during peacetime.

Uruk in ancient Sumer (Mesopotamia) is one of the world’s oldest known walled cities. The Ancient Egyptians also built fortresses on the frontiers of the Nile Valley to protect against invaders from neighboring territories.

Many of the fortifications of the ancient world were built with mud brick, often leaving them no more than mounds of dirt for today’s archaeologists.

With over 6,000 years of history and significant monuments from the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanid eras, Bushehr Province is one of Iran’s most important historical centers.

Besides its cultural heritage, beautiful beaches and lush palm groves make it an attractive destination for world travelers.

The historical and architectural monuments of Bushehr include Islamic buildings like mosques and praying centers, mansions, old towers, castles, as well as gardens.

When it comes to cultural attractions, there are many historical mounds in Bushehr including Tall-e Khandaq with Sassanid architectural style, Tall-e Marv located near an Achaemenid Palace, and the Qajar-era Malek al-Tojar Mansion. Qajar era Kazeruni Mansion, which has been inscribed on the World Heritage List, is another attraction that world travelers love to see among various ancient sites.

