Zarif to start tour of Central Asia

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will take a tour of the Central Asian states of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, the Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday.

The trip will start on April 5 and will last until April 8.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said promoting “civilizational, historical and cultural” affinities with Central Asian states have been among Iran’s priorities.

The spokesman also said the focus of Zarif’s talks with the officials of these countries will be on bilateral and regional cooperation.

A few days ago, Zarif visited Tajikistan, another Central Asian state, for a conference on Afghanistan. Some other countries participated in the meeting titled “Heart of Asia”. It was hosted by Dushanbe.

While in Dushanbe, Zarif held talks with the Tajik president and foreign minister.

PA/PA