Owj docudrama chronicles life of war filmmaker Morteza Avini

TEHRAN – A docudrama produced at the Owj Arts and Media Organization recounts the life of Morteza Avini, the writer and documentarian whose films chronicled the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war known as the Sacred Defense in Iran.

Entitled “Mr. Morteza”, the documentary has been directed by Abbas Seyyed-Ebrahimi.

“This series covers the entire life of martyr Avini from his birth until his martyrdom, and we have tried not to ignore any significant topic from his life story,” producer Mehdi Motahhar told the Persian service of IRNA on Sunday.

“Many books and various works have been produced about martyr Avini, and to avoid any parallel trend we did out best to recount all details about him in the seven-episode series,” he added.

He also noted that the series has been made based on the information gathered from people who had close relations with Avini.

Filmmakers Ebrahim Hatamikia, Rasul Sadr-Ameli, Nader Talebzadeh, Kiumars Purahmad, Behruz Afkhami and Fereidun Jeirani have been interviewed for the documentary, the first episode of which was broadcast from IRIB Channel 3 on Sunday.

In addition scholars such as Masud Naqibi, Mohammad Avini, Maryam Amini, Shahriar Zarshenas, Mohammad Rajabi, Yusefali Mirshakkak, Amir-Hushang Ardalan, Qasem Bakhshi, Reza Borji and Mohammadreza Shahidifar also make comments about Avini in this series, which has been produced in collaboration with the Islamic Revolution Documentary House.

Avini was martyred by a landmine in 1993 during his last trip to the former Iran-Iraq war zone in southwestern Iran while making the documentary “A City in the Sky” about the fall of Khorramshahr and the liberation of the southwestern Iranian city during the Iran-Iraq war.

He became famous for “The Narration of Triumph” and was called “the master of martyred writers” by his colleagues and war veterans due to the fervent narrations he wrote for his documentaries.

Avini has been commemorated by various Iranian personalities and organizations on different occasions.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei participated in his funeral procession that began on Tehran’s Qarani Street at the Revayate Fath (Narration of Triumph) Cultural Institute, which was established by the Leader’s order in 1991 to produce films on the Sacred Defense.

The Cinéma Vérité festival, Iran’s major international event for documentary films, also honors films on the war and resistance every year with Avini Awards in a special section.

In addition, the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization commemorates Avini’s martyrdom anniversary in April every year by organizing the Islamic Revolution Art Week.

