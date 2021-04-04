“The Inheritance”, “That Night’s Train” win awards at New Delhi Film Festival

TEHRAN – The 4th New Delhi Film Festival has honored Iranian movies “The Inheritance” and “That Night’s Train”.

Linda Kiani won the award for best supporting actress for her role in “The Inheritance” on the closing day of the festival on March 28.

Directed by Sadeq Sadeq-Daqiqi, the film is about Adel, a 16-year-old boy whose parents have divorced from one another and his mother lives abroad.

He lives a very happy and extravagant life with his father in Tehran, until his relatives who live in another province ask his father to remarry. Despite Adel’s disapproval, his father travels there in hopes of getting married. However, on the way there he dies in a tragic accident. Adel’s relatives want to take over his guardianship until the age of 18 so he can decide wisely regarding his inheritance. However, Adel wants his independence immediately.

“That Night’s Train” directed by Hamidreza Qotbi received the Red Rose award for best released film between September 2019 and December 2020.

The film also won the best adaptation screenplay award. Qotbi and Behruz Rashad co-wrote the screenplay based on a short story of the same title by Ahmad Akbarpur.

“That Night’s Train” is about a writer who also works as a teacher. She narrates the story of an orphan girl to her students. Each student continues the story with her/his own imagination, and this gives the teacher material for her new story.

The film was crowned best at the 49th Roshd International Film Festival in Tehran in November 2019.

“Thaen” by Indian director Ganesh Vinayakan won the award for best film from the Asian continent, while “Killing the Dead” by Hugo Giménez from Paraguay was also awarded at the New Delhi Film Festival.

The award for best film from the European continent was shared by “Fires in the Dark” by Lienhard Dominique from France and “Amaryllis” by Tom Lawes from the Uk.

Iranian movies “Shahre Qesseh Cinema” by Keivan Alimohammadi and “Taxi Is Here” by Sara Aqababayan were also screened in various sections of the festival. However, they failed to win an award.



“Shahre Qesseh Cinema” centers on Davud, a projector repairman for a movie theater and a movie maniac who falls in love with a girl whose father is a big opponent of cinema. He tries his best to gain her father’s approval.

The short movie “Taxi Is Here” is about a mysterious woman who decides to share a secret with a taxi driver who seems to be on familiar terms with her.

Photo: A scene from “That Night’s Train” by Hamidreza Qotbi.

