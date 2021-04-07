10 officials indicted for Ukrainian plane crash incident

TEHRAN-- Indictment has been issued against 10 officials involved in the Ukrainian plane incident and necessary conclusions will be made in court, Tehran military prosecutor Gholam Abbas Torki announced on Tuesday.

"The indictment of the case of the Ukrainian plane was also issued and a serious and accurate investigation was carried out and indictments were issued for 10 people who were at fault," Mizan news agency quoted Torki as saying.

A Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines with flight number 752 and 167 passengers and 9 crew members on board flew to Kiev from Imam Khomeini Airport at 6:12 AM on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Shortly after taking off, the aircraft was shot down unintentionally and fell in Sabashahr in Tehran province. All the passengers on board died.

The victims included 82 Iranians, 63 Iranian-Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans, and three British nationals.

Torki, who spoke at a ceremony for introducing new Tehran military prosecutor, said the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces has issued an indictment against 10 officials who have been involved in the unintentional downing of the Ukrainian plane. He continued by stating that the necessary conclusions will be made in court.

The passenger plane was mistaken for an invading missile as Tehran had attacked a U.S. military base in western Iraq in retaliation for the U.S. assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani five days earlier.

SM/PA