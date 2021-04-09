New cultural heritage elements in southeast Iran added to national list

TEHRAN –A total of eight new cultural elements, which are practiced in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, have been added to the National Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts on Thursday announced the inscriptions in an official document it submitted to the governor-general of the province, CHTN reported.

The skills of making several local dishes such as Chicken Abgoosht, Kalehjoosh, and Kashk-e Baluchi were amongst entrees to the prestigious list.

The expertise of making waterskins, and the skill of making Sistan’s traditional broom were other elements being registered, the report added.

The collective province -- Sistan in the north and Baluchestan in the south -- accounts for one of the driest regions of Iran with a slight increase in rainfall from east to west, and an obvious rise in humidity in the coastal regions. In ancient times, the region was a crossword of the Indus Valley and the Babylonian civilizations.

The province possesses special significance because of being located in a strategic and transit location, especially Chabahar which is the only ocean port in Iran and the best and easiest access route of the middle Asian countries to free waters.

The vast province is home to several distinctive archaeological sites and natural attractions, including two UNESCO World Heritage sites, namely Shahr-e-Soukhteh (Burnt City) and Lut desert.

ABU/AFM