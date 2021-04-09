South Korean PM to visit Iran on April 11-12

TEHRAN- Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman confirmed on Friday that South Korea’s Prime Minister, Chung Sye-kyun, will pay a visit to Tehran on April 11-12.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Chung will meet Iranian officials to discuss bilateral issues, including the issue of illegal restrictions on Iran’s access to its Central Bank resources in the Republic of Korea.

Khatibzadeh added, "Technical coordination to finalize the details of the trip is being pursued by both sides."

The prime minister is set to meet Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Considering the history of relations between Iran and Korea, the spokesman said, a friendly meeting is being planned between the prime minister and Ali Larijani, advisor to the Supreme Leader.

PA/PA