South Korea PM visits Iran

TEHRAN—South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun arrived in Tehran on Sunday afternoon for talks with Iranian officials.

During his three-day trip to Iran, which ends on Tuesday, Chung is expected to discuss ways to improve relations between Seoul and Tehran among other issues.

This is the first trip to Iran by a South Korean prime minister in 44 years.

The frozen Iranian assets in South Korean banks because of the Trump-ear sanctions is expected to feature high in the talks.

Upon arrival in Iran, Chung is scheduled to hold talks with Iran's First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri. He is also scheduled to meet with Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, speaker of the Iranian parliament, and Ali Larijani, advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

According to Chung's office, a meeting has also been arranged with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

The South Korean prime minister will also meet with officials from Korean companies operating in Iran, including Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, and SK Network.

