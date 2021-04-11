Incident happens in part of the Natanz electricity network: nuclear spokesman

TEHRAN – The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) announced on Sunday that an accident has happened in part of the electricity network of the Natanz nuclear facility in Isfahan province.

Behrooz Kamalvandi said the incident happened in part of the Ahmadi Roshan nuclear enrichment site on Sunday morning.

He said the incident has resulted in no casualties or contamination, adding investigations are underway to find out the cause of the incident.

PA/PA