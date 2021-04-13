National health week aims at “building a fairer, healthier world”

TEHRAN – The national health week will be celebrated on April 21-27 under the theme of “building a fairer, healthier world”, concurrent with the World Health Day, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

April 7 of each year marks the celebration of World Health Day. From its inception at the First Health Assembly in 1948 and since taking effect in 1950, the celebration has aimed to create awareness of a specific health theme to highlight a priority area of concern for the World Health Organization.

In recent years, countries in the Western Pacific have experienced rapid economic growth, migration, and urbanization. This created opportunities for better lives for many but left others behind. The COVID-19 pandemic has undercut recent health gains, pushed more people into poverty and food insecurity, and amplified gender, social and health inequities.

So that, this year, the day focuses on a theme of “Building a fairer, healthier world for everyone”, to ensure that all people are able to access quality health services depending on their needs and values within their communities.

The health ministry has assigned each day of the week with a special theme as follows:

Wednesday, April 21: Supporting health advocates for building a fairer and healthier world

Thursday, April 22: Social participation, empathy, and national harmony for building a fairer and healthier world

Friday, April 23: Religious teachings and linking religious institutions to build a fairer and healthier world

Saturday, April 24: Improving the system of health care network and primary health care to build a fairer and healthier world

Sunday, April 25: Media, education, and culture to build a fairer and healthier world

Monday, April 26: Research, Technology, support, and disruption of production to build a fairer and healthier world

Tuesday, April 27: Inter-sectoral partnerships and social responsibility to build a fairer and healthier world

