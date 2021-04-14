Exclusive exhibit of Iranian products to be held in Erbil in mid-June

TEHRAN- An exclusive exhibition of Iranian products will be held in Erbil of Iraqi Kurdistan during June 9-12, the head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO)’s Arab and African office announced.

Farzad Piltan said that this exhibition will be held in line with the plans of the TPO, with the aim of introducing the country's export capabilities to the neighboring markets.

The construction industry, steel, casting, mining, home appliances, decoration and furniture, food and agriculture, detergents and health and pharmaceuticals will be among the most important topics of the exhibition, the official stated.

Iran had also held an exclusive exhibition of Iranian products in Sulaymaniyah of Kurdistan in late January 2020.

Having over 500 kilometers of shared borders, Iran and Iraqi Kurdistan can use this capacity to expand their trade relations, Iran's Commercial Attaché in Iraq Naser Behzad said on the sidelines of that exhibit.

He described Sulaymaniyah as the gateway to Iraqi Kurdistan and said: "Due to the stability and security of this region, it is possible to transport goods from this center to other neighboring provinces such as Erbil, Halabja, Diyala and Kirkuk and even other areas of Iraq.”

“Having two official border crossings of Bashmaq and Parvizkhan and the great interest in Iranian goods in the region would be a reliable capacity for developing the two countries' trade relations,” he stated.

Pointing out the fact that currently half of the goods available in the Sulaymaniyah market are Iranian products, the official said: “Food products, carpet, plastic products, machinery, building materials, agricultural and technical services especially in the fields of transportation, construction and urban development are important priorities for contribution of Iranian companies in this market.”

More than 150 Iranian companies participated in the exclusive exhibition of Iranian products in Sulaymaniyah to showcase their latest products and services in this market.

