Iran’s women return to FIFA ranking

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s national football team returned to the latest FIFA Women’s World Ranking released on Friday.

Iran had not been included in the ranking over the past months but have returned to the list after the world football governing body extended the permitted-inactivity period at the international stage from 18 months to 48 months to remain in rankings.

According to the latest ranking, Iran women’s team remained unchanged in the 70th place among 167 countries.

The U.S. have confirmed their dominance of the women’s game in the latest edition, followed by Germany, the Netherlands, France and Sweden.

The next FIFA Women's World Ranking will be published on 25 June.