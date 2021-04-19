Iran’s “Sun” to be screened in Spanish cinemas

TEHRAN - The Iranian movie “Sun” directed by Majid Majidi is to be screened in Spanish cinemas by May 14, Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) has announced.

The movie’s trailer in Spanish has already been released by Caramel Films, a distributor in Spain.

After its screening at the 38th Fajr Film Festival in 2019, the movie which is titled “Sun Children” by the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), participated in the Venice Film Festival, where the child actor Ruhollah Zamani won the ‘Marcello Mastroianni Award’ as an Emerging Star for his leading role.

Nicholas Barber’s review of the movie published on the IndieWire website describes the movie as “quite the thrill ride” and narrates the movie as “mixing a Dickensian, social-realist account of children in poverty in Tehran with a kinetic, far-fetched heist movie and a well-meaning drama about a kindly teacher who would, in a 1980s American film, have been played by Robin Williams”

Majidi’s movie represented Iran in the Oscars as the best international film and was enlisted in the initial list of the 15 films selected to participate in the 93rd Academy Awards. Majidi’s “Children of Heaven” movie still remains the first and only film that has been nominated for the Oscar’s best foreign-language film.

The only Iranian filmmaker to win an Oscar was Asghar Farhadi, who received the prestigious award on two occasions, one in 2011 for his film "A Separation" and another in 2017 for the "The Salesman" which was also screened in London’s iconic Trafalgar square.