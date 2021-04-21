Iran-Pakistan 3rd border crossing launched

TEHRAN – The third border crossing between Iran and Pakistan called Pishin-Mand was officially inaugurated on Wednesday in a ceremony attended by Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami and some Pakistani officials.

Pishin-Mand border crossing is located in Sistan-Baluchestan Province, southeastern Iran, IRNA reported.

Trade exchanges and commutes between the two countries are currently carried out via Mirjaveh and Rimdan borders.

Speaking in the inauguration ceremony, Eslami praised the two countries’ efforts for the expansion of trade ties and said: “In order to develop our relations and exchanges with our friend and neighbor Pakistan, we pursued some serious measures in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the first of which was the inauguration of the second border crossing between the two countries last year and this year too we are witnessing the opening of the third official border with this country.”

“This will completely change the level and nature of trade exchanges and commutes between the two countries,” Eslami stressed.

“Adding two official trading terminals as well as six border markets will help us move towards good trade conditions with Pakistan,” he added.

As reported, so far 280 billion rials (about $6.6 million) has been invested for the construction of the Pishin-Mand crossing which is expanded over 13 hectares of land.

Iran and Pakistan share 950-kilometer of borders and the two countries have created several markets across the border unilaterally, however establishing a joint market is also on the agenda.

Back in March, Iran and Pakistan had held an online meeting to discuss issues related to developing border trade and reached an agreement to establish the two countries’ first joint border market.

The development of the joint border markets is expected to improve the business activities of border residents, he added.

Earlier in December 2020, Pakistan’s Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood had said his country was seeking to enhance ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially in economic areas.

Considering Pakistan’s relatively large consumer market, expansion of trade with the country and boosting exports to its market has become one of Iran's priorities in recent years.

Photo: Iranian Transport Minister Mohammad Eslami cutting the ribbon in the inauguration ceremony of Pishin-Mand border crossing in Sistan-Baluchestan province on Wednesday.