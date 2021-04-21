Iran’s definite policy is close cooperation with neighbors, says parliament speaker

TEHRAN — Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday, emphasizing the need to open border points and border markets.

At the beginning of the meeting, Ghalibaf expressed satisfaction with the good and cordial relations between Iran and Pakistan, saying, “The definite policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is close cooperation with neighboring countries.”

He said that Iran is pleased to have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Pakistan regarding border markets.

He also expressed his joy over the opening of the Pishin-Mand border crossing point.

The top parliamentarian stated that when Iran sees that the enemies are seeking to destroy the two sides’ deep and heartfelt connections through their interventions, Iran and Pakistan become more determined to strengthen relations.

Ghalibaf also referred to the desirable level of political and security cooperation between the two countries, saying that the level of economic relations between the two countries is unacceptable and it should be higher, given the capacities of the two countries.

He also thanked Pakistan for its stance on combating Islamophobia, saying, “The government, parliament and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran oppose any divisive voice among the Muslim ummah and live far from ethnic and religious differences."

Senior MP referred to the webinar held for the speakers of the parliaments of Afghanistan's neighboring countries, saying that important ideas for economic cooperation and the fight against terrorism and the promotion of peace and security in Afghanistan and the region were emphasized.

He pointed to the U.S. withdrawal plan from Afghanistan, saying, “With the exit of the United States from Afghanistan, the role of neighbors in helping this country has become more important, so the Islamic Republic of Iran considers cooperation with Pakistan to be a key path to move forward in Afghanistan.”

“The opening of the third border crossing between Pakistan and Iran will strengthen trade”

For his turn, Qureshi said that parliamentary exchanges will bring harmony and rapprochement to better understand concepts, and parliaments can bring nations closer together.

Referring to the opening of the Pishin-Mand border terminal, Qureshi said, "Today, a memorandum of understanding will be signed for the opening of border markets, which will strengthen trade and open new border markets."

Referring to the developments in Afghanistan, the Pakistani foreign minister said, "Neither of us want ISIL and terrorism to spread and we both want peace and prosperity, which will definitely strengthen relations."

At the end of the message, the Pakistani foreign minister delivered a message from Pakistan’s National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to Ghalibaf inviting him to visit Islamabad.

