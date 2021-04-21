Rouhani: Security is Iran-Pakistan ‘common concern’

TEHRAN — In his meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday, President Rouhani emphasized the need to ensure peace and stability in the region with a focus on regional mechanisms and securing the borders of the two neighboring countries.

He called security a “common concern” of the two countries and said that strengthening cooperation in this field is “necessary”.

The president noted the importance of cooperation with Pakistan as Iran's Muslim neighbor and stressed the need to develop and deepen relations between the two countries in various fields, including economic and trade relations, as well as the development and strengthening of the border markets.

Rouhani says Iran and Pakistan, as the most important and influential neighbors of Afghanistan, should play their role through interaction and cooperation to manage the peace process in Afghanistan. Referring to the U.S. decision to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by September 11, Rouhani said that the U.S. military presence in the region has not helped maintain security and stability, adding that Iran and Pakistan, as the most important and influential neighbors of Afghanistan, should play their role through interaction and cooperation to manage the peace process in Afghanistan.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes cooperation with Pakistan and Afghanistan to play its role in this regard,” the president said.

“Iran-Pakistan relationship is fraternal”

For his turn, Qureshi described the relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran as “unique, valuable and fraternal” and emphasized the need to strengthen and consolidate these relations in all fields.

Referring to the emphasis that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan puts on developing relations with Iran, the Pakistani foreign minister expressed hope that in the near future, bilateral relations will enter a new phase and will witness new openings in the development of relations between the two countries, especially in commercial and economic fields.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also praised Iran's position in supporting Pakistan on regional and international issues, declaring his country's support for the JCPOA as a major achievement of diplomacy in the world.

“We are very happy to be in talks again to revive the multilateral agreement,” he said.

“The third Iran-Pakistan crossing point inaugurated”

On Wednesday, Pakistan's Defense Production Minister Zobaida Jalal and Iran's Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami traveled from their respective capitals to the border to inaugurate the Pishin-Mand crossing.

According to Jalal, Tehran and Islamabad are on the path to deepening long-standing ties, and the rise in border crossings demonstrates their determination and dedication to strengthen relations and improve the living standards of border residents.

According to Minister Eslami, the gateways would revolutionize cross-border exchanges and trade with Pakistan.

"The addition of two official trade exchange terminals as well as six official border markets will assist us in moving towards a good business," he said.

The Pakistani foreign minister also sent a tweet expressing his joy over the inauguration of the third border crossing point.

“Happy to announce joint inauguration of Mand-Pishin today as third international border crossing point with #Iran. Together, Pakistan and Iran are committed to connect people on both sides and to enhance bilateral trade,” Qureshi tweeted.





