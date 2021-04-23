Zarif calls talks with Pakistan FM ‘excellent’

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister has called his talks with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Tehran “excellent”.

Describing Qureshi as “my brother and friend” in his Twitter message on Wednesday night, Zarif said during the Pakistani chief diplomat’s visit to Iran the two countries “opened new border crossing and signed MOU on border markets.”

Zarif also said the two countries of Iran and Afghanistan “agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation and regional coordination on Afghanistan, Palestine, multilateralism, and fighting anti-Muslim bigotry.”

Foreign Minister Qureshi also wrote a similar tweet, saying, “Great to meet brother Javad Zarif for a multi-faceted discussion on trade, connectivity, cultural cooperation, establishment of border sustenance marketplaces, opening up new border crossings and greater people-to-people. Together we will work towards curbing the spread of Islamophobia.”

Qureshi on Wednesday called on Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and exchanged views on the ways to strengthen the two countries relations.

Qureshi, who visited Tehran for an official visit on Tuesday, conveyed greetings on behalf of the Pakistani leadership to Rouhani and lauded the Iranian president's role in leading the nation during his tenure, a Foreign Office statement said, according to the Dawn.

"Qureshi discussed with President Dr. Rouhani the ways and means to strengthen close bilateral relations, rooted in shared history, culture, faith and language," according to the press release. He also underlined Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to strengthen ties with Iran in diverse fields with an emphasis on expanding mutually beneficial economic cooperation and development.

“Commitment to deepen relations with Iran”

On Twitter, Qureshi said he had shared with the Iranian president Pakistan’s commitment to deepen relations with Iran in trade, investment, connectivity, and border management for mutual economic development.

On Wednesday, Qureshi also met the speaker of the Iranian parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

During their conversation, Qureshi highlighted the excellent Pakistan-Iran relations and reiterated Islamabad's commitment to strengthen ties.

Speaking about parliamentary cooperation, the minister emphasized the importance of frequent exchanges to develop common understanding of various issues.

Qureshi pays respects at Imam Raza shrine in Iran

Also on Thursday, Qureshi paid his respects at the shrine of Imam Raza (AS) in Mashhad and met the custodian of Astan Quds Razavi Ahmed Marvi.

The meeting focused on the need for unity among Muslim world and upholding the reverence of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said Muslim scholars must play their role in discouraging the growing trend of Islamophobia and expressed satisfaction that the Iranian leadership was committed to working with Pakistan at international level to protect the honor of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He expressed gratitude to the Iranian government for the special facilities being provided to Pakistani visitors as thousands come every year for the pilgrimage of shrines of Imams.

In a separate tweet on Thursday, Qureshi said, “Humbled to pay my respects at the Shrine of Hazrat Imam Raza (AS), praying for peace and prosperity of and for unity of the Muslim Ummah. Pakistan is grateful to Iran for the excellent arrangements for more than half a million Pakistani Zaireen who visit Mashhad every year.”

The custodian of Astan Quds Razavi thanked the foreign minister for launching a comprehensive policy for the convenience of the pilgrims.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Iran Rahim Hayat Qureshi and consul general in Mashhad were also present.

Earlier, the foreign minister was received by the Deputy governor general Khorasan Razavi on his arrival at Mashhad airport from Tehran.

