Persepolis legend Jasemian hospitalized with coronavirus

TEHRAN – Persepolis football club legend Hamid Jasemian has tested positive for COVID-19.

Jasemian, 85, has been hospitalized at a hospital in Tehran, capital of Iran.

He is the Persepolis' first ever captain.

Providing the latest statistics on the coronavirus infection, Sima Sadat Lari said on Wednesday that the total number of people tested positive for COVID-19 in the country has surpassed 2,311,800 after the detection of 24,886 new cases since yesterday.

The pandemic has claimed 388 lives over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Iran to 67,913, she added.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 143 million and the death toll has exceeded 3.06 million.