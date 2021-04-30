Mansions, mosques, cemetery made national heritage in Iran

TEHRAN –A total of nine properties including three mansions and two mosques scattered across the Iranian Yazd province, have recently been added to the national cultural heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts announced the inscriptions on Thursday in separate letters to the governor-general of the central province, CHTN reported.

Mostufi, Rahim Lari, and Purnemati mansions as well as Namadmal and Taghar Sanjar mosques are among the properties added to the National Heritage list.



The list also includes Kahdueieh Hosseinieh (a place used for religious mourning ceremonies) and Khezrabad and Sarhoz public bathhouses. The centuries-old cemetery of Juy-e Horhor is inscribed on the prestigious list as well.

The cemetery dates back centuries ago, but the structures and some mausoleums inside it belong to the Qajar-era (1789–1925).

Juy-e Horhor belongs to both Muslims and Jews with two different entrance gates on the north and south sides. There are several graves of scientists, mystics, literati, and clergymen from different historical eras in the cemetery.

Although there are currently no burials in the Muslim section of the cemetery, the Jewish section, with its 22,000 square meters of area, still retains its use, and religious services are also performed there apart from burying the dead.

In July 2017, the historical structure of the city of Yazd was named a UNESCO World Heritage. Wedged between the northern Dasht-e Kavir and the southern Dasht-e Lut on a flat plain, the oasis city enjoys a very harmonious public-religious architecture that dates from different eras.

With its winding lanes, a forest of badgirs (wind catchers), mud-brick houses, atmospheric alleyways, and centuries of history, Yazd is a delightful place to stay, referring to as a ‘don't miss’ destination by almost all travel associates in the region.

Yazd Jameh Mosque, Dowlatabad Garden, the Yazd Atash Behram, also known as Atashkadeh-e Yazd, Towers of Silence, and adjacent desert landscape are among its tourist sites.



ABU/AFM

