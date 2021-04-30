Top Iranian general sends message of condolence to Iraqi counterpart

TEHRAN— Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri sent a message of condolence to Brigadier General Abdul- Amir Rashid Yarallah regarding the explosion at Ibn Khatib hospital in Baghdad on Friday.

In his message, he stated that the news caused him “great sorrow and grief.”

The top general also expressed his condolences to the Iraqi Armed Forces, Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), the government and the brotherly nation of Iraq, and expressed his sympathies with the grieving families and prayed that may God grant patience to them.

The tragic incident at Ibn Khatib hospital took place in the Diyala Bridge area of the Iraqi capital on April 24, resulted in the death of at least 82 people and the injury of another 110 citizens.

Iraq’s Health Ministry said the fire occurred after an accident caused an oxygen tank to explode.

