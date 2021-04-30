Claudio Noce’s “Padrenostro” to compete in Fajr filmfest

TEHRAN – Italian director Claudio Noce’s drama “Padrenostro” will be screened at the 38th Fajr International Film Festival in Tehran following its world premiere at The Venice International Film Festival 2020.

“Padrenostro”, which means “our father”, is Noce’s third film, and it is based on his own personal life, narrating the powerful friendship of two boys who manage to form a different narrative of life.



The film’s story unfolds in Rome during 1976 where Valerio, played by Mattia Garaci, suffers trauma after witnessing a terrorist attack on his father Alfonso, played by Pierfrancesco Favino, and later meets Christian, played by Francesco Gheghi.



The film narrates the perspective of Valerio whose heroic father was a decorated police officer. The powerful friendship of the two young boys is portrayed using Antonio Vivaldi’s composition “Summer from Four Seasons”.



The music along with the mysterious feel it brings to the film adds excitement to the scenes where the boys make discoveries that will change their lives forever.



The film was screened at the 77th Venice Film Festival, and Favino won the Volpi Cup for best actor.

Five films by Noce have so far been screened at the five editions of the Venice Film Festival. In 2009, his debut feature “Good Morning Amman” was screened in the International Critics’ Week of the 66th Venice Film Festival.

Earlier in 2005, he won the David di Donatello award for best short film for his “Aria”. His 2014 drama “The Ice Forest” starring Serbian actor Emir Kusturica was screened at both the Tokyo and the Rome film festivals.

The 38th Fajr International Film Festival, which will take place in Tehran from May 26 to June 2, has not announced the lineup for official competition as yet.

However, the organizers announced last week that Oscar-winning Hungarian director Istvan Szabo’s latest movie “Final Report” and Ukrainian-Armenian filmmaker Roman Balayan’s 2020 movie “We Are Here We Are Close” have been selected to compete in the event.

Photo: “Padrenostro” by Italian director Claudio Noce.

