Most individuals and entities are removed from sanctions list

TEHRAN- Referring to the meeting of the joint commission of the JCPOA, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran said, in the meeting, parties have agreed that most of the individuals, entities, and institutions would be removed from the sanctions list.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said: "Some people are still in the sanctions list for various reasons and in this regard, negotiations are still underway."

"According to the agreements reached so far, sanctions on the energy sector or the car industry, financial sectors, banking systems, and ports should be lifted," Araqchi said after the JCPOA joint commission meeting.

"We have small technical points in the nuclear issue as well as sanctions, and we have details that need to be discussed," he added.

"In many cases, there are commonalities, and in some other issues, there is still a difference, and the difference is now clearer," Araghchi said.

The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister also said: "In some areas, we have started writing the text of the agreement and considering that some issues are still disputed, we are proceeding slowly."