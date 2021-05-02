Parliament proposes bill to create two additional ministries

TEHRAN— A group of members of the parliament have prepared a plan to establish two ministries, "Energy" and "Water and Environment".

In their letter, the MPs asked for the establishment of the Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Water and Environment, "considering the growing energy consumption in the current and future years and the need to diversify the country's energy resources and maximize the use of renewable resources."

The MPs stated that due to the shortage of water in the world and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the increasing importance of sustainable water supply, there is an urgent need to establish the Ministry of Water and Environment.

They noted that the competitive production of energy carriers in Iran, alongside their optimal consumption, in accordance with the principle of lack of organizational development in the government, they have submitted their plan for legal procedures.

According to Tasnim News Agency, the parliament had received the plan on April 6. It has been given to the Economics and Agriculture Committees to review it and, if submitted, bring it to the floor.



SA/AJ