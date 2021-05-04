Five historical houses under restoration in Qazvin province

TEHRAN – On Monday, the cultural heritage directorate of Qazvin announced that five historical houses are currently under restoration across the west-central province.

The historical houses are being brought back to their former glory through partnership agreements with the private sector, the deputy provincial tourism chief said.

"Restoration of historic houses is one of the priorities of the Ministry of Heritage, Culture, Tourism, and Handicrafts. Owners can take part in joint projects with the general directorate to restore their historic houses," the official explained.

Qazvin was once the capital of the mighty Persian Empire, under Safavids, from 1548 to 98. It is a major tourist destination with a wonderfully restored caravanserai-turned-arts precinct, some quirky museums, and a handful of decent eating options. For most travelers, Qazvin is also primarily the staging point for excursions to the famous Castles of the Assassins and trekking in the sensational Alamut Valley.

AFM/