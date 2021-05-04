Book reviewing Iran’s top leaders’ outlooks on Palestine published in Urdu

TEHRAN – The Iranian Culture Center in Pakistan has published a book in Urdu that discusses the views of the top leaders of Iran on Palestine.

The book titled “Palestine, the Land of Prophets” begins with an account of the Crusades and continues with the birth of Zionism and the consequent flocking of Jewish emigrants into Palestine.

The book subsequently covers the historical accounts of the Israeli expansionism, including the Nakba day as well as a discussion on Quds as the official Palestinian capital, and the resistance of Hamas with reference to the first and second Intifadas while also discussing Trump’s futile Deal of the Century.

In its next chapters, the book extensively reviews the viewpoints of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, on the Palestinian issue with his emphasis on Islamic unity and the establishment of the annual International Quds Day, which falls on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan every year.

International Quds Day was initiated in 1979 by Imam Khomeini to express solidarity with Palestinians who have been under the Zionist regime’s occupation for seven decades.

Rallies are held each year in various cities around the world by both Muslims and non-Muslim communities. Many Jewish people also attend the rallies in order to draw a line between anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism.

Citing Quds day as the day of confrontation of the oppressed with the arrogant oppressors, the responsibility of Muslims around the world in relation to Palestine has also been covered in this book.

The book also respectively discusses the impact of the Islamic Revolution in the region by referring to the perspective of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on the Palestine issue.

The Iranian Culture Center will be organizing a webinar on International Quds Day in collaboration with the Ummat Vahedeh Institute and the Pakistani Scholars Association.

Photo: Front cover of “Palestine, the Land of Prophets”.

