New properties in Mazandaran made national heritage

TEHRAN – A total of six aging structures and historical buildings in Mazandaran province have recently been inscribed on the national heritage list, CHTN reported.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts announced the inscriptions on Wednesday in a letter to the governor-general of the northern province.

Two banks and a high school across the province are among the properties added to the prestigious list. Miankat Gate, Kafer Keli caves, and a beekeeping area have also gained the status.

Stretched along the Caspian Sea and Alborz mountain range, Mazandaran is a popular destination for domestic holidaymakers, while it is home to more than 3500 villages and rural areas.

ABU/AFM