Zionist lobby instigating ethnic and sectarian fault lines among Muslims: Turkish politician

TEHRAN - leader of the Felicity Party in Turkey says that the Zionist lobby makes every effort to sow seeds of discord in the Muslim world.

"The Zionist lobby is trying to instigate ethnic and sectarian fault lines among Muslim countries and groups," Temel Karamollaoglu tells the Tehran Times.

"The main purpose of the Greater Middle East Project is to allocate Israel the so-called 'promised land' which extends from the Euphrates to the Nile River," according to Karamollaoglu.

Following is the text of the interview:

Q: What is the importance and position of Palestine for the Islamic world?

A: The importance of Palestine is unequivocal for the Islamic world. Masjid al Aqsa is our first Qibla; it is where Prophet Muhammed (saw) ascended to Mi'raj. Furthermore, we believe that Palestine is the keystone to world peace.

To understand what is going on in Palestine today, we need to look into its recent history. The first step to establish Israel was taken at the 1st Zionist Congress, which took place at Basel in 1897, followed by the Balfour Declaration in 1917. Finally, the global imperialist powers established Israel in 1947 on Palestinian land.

Palestine has always been at the center of foreign politics of the Milli Görü? movement. We have carried out many rallies and organized meetings throughout the years to keep the Palestinian cause alive. When we were in government, we made every effort to prevent the oppression of the Israeli Zionist regime against Palestinians and their neighbours. The Rally of Al Quds, organized by Saadet Party (Milli Görü?) on September 6, 1980, was cited as one of the reasons for the military coup d’état in Turkey which took place on September 12, 1980.

Q: Why did Muslim countries fail to ally against Israel while we see Arab alliances against Yemen?

A: The primary purpose of the Greater Middle East Project is to allocate Israel the so-called "promised land," which extends from the Euphrates to the Nile River. The Zionist lobby is trying to instigate ethnic and sectarian fault lines among Muslim countries and groups to achieve this goal. Unfortunately, up to the current time, they have been successful. To overcome these hindrances, Muslim countries have to come together and take the initiative to create solutions and peace processes for countries like Yemen, Syria, Libya, etc., without falling into the trap of Zionism.

Q: How do you see Abraham Accord's repercussions on Palestine and the region? Are the U.S. and Israel seeking real peace?

A: The so-called Deal of the Century is nothing more than an illusion. It is formulated to justify the occupation of the Palestinian land by Zionists.

Neither the U.S. nor Israel wants to achieve true peace. Their goal is to actualize the Greater Israel project on the so-called promised lands.

Q: Why can't UN and international bodies block Israel's expansionist plans?

After WW II, the principles of the new world order were determined at a meeting by the three leaders of the war, namely Roosevelt, Churchill and Stalin, which took place in Yalta, in the Soviet Union, in February 1945, prioritizing the protection of Israel under all circumstances and conditions. For this reason, the UN has remained silent to Israel's continuous expansion in violation of international law.

Q: How can Iran and Turkey form a bloc to defend the region's interests and confront Israeli meddling?

Iran and Turkey are two friendly, neighbouring countries. They are two influential members of the D-8. These two countries had no conflict for over four centuries. In addition, Turkey and Iran have signed a non-aggression agreement among themselves. This step will break the sinister games against these two countries. This is the only way to stop the global powers from turning our geography into a catastrophic laboratory. Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, and Egypt, and other members of the D-8, must find ways to work together to prevent the global powers from turning our land into an operating table.