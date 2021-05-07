What’s in Tehran art galleries

* A collection of cartoons on Palestine are on display in a virtual exhibition at the Palestine Museum of Contemporary Art in Tehran.

The exhibition, which has been organized to observe International Quds Day, will run until May 12 on www.honar.ac.ir/index.aspx?&siteid=1&&siteid=1&pageid=3035.



Painting

* Artibition Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Nasser Ovissi, Mohammad-Ali Taraqqijah and Sadeq Tabrizi.

The exhibit runs until May 16 at the gallery located at Qandi Alley, Sasanipur St., Golnabi St., off Shariati Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Habib Moradi is on display in an exhibition at the Hall 1 of O Gallery.

Hall 2 of the gallery is showcasing artworks in various media by Armin Ebrahimi, Maryam Espandi, Maryam Mehri, Afshan Daneshvar and several other artists.

The exhibitions will be running until May 24 at the gallery, which can be found at 8 Shahin St., Sanai St.

* An exhibition of paintings by Farshid Maleki is underway at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

The exhibit will run until May 20 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

* Entezami Gallery is hanging paintings by a group of artists, including Shiva Sadeqi, Shabnam Moradi, Parastu Vahidi and Nahid Ahmadi, in an exhibition entitled “Poetry of Colors”.

The exhibit will run until May 12 at the gallery located at 608 Shariati Ave. near Motahhari St.



Drawing/painting

* Hamidreza Andarz is hanging his latest collection of drawings and paintings in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery.

The exhibit titled “The Bottle of Time” will run until May 19 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.



Multimedia

* Behdad Lahuti, Iman Safai, Farzaneh Hosseini and Mojtaba are displaying their latest artworks in various media in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Overture” will continue until June 3 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.

* A collection of artworks in various media by a group of artists, including Motahareh Khabiri, Maryam Ramezani, Parisa Gholamian and Faezeh Alinejad, is on view in an exhibition at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Gap” will run until May 12 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* An exhibition of artworks in various media by Sohrab Pak, Tannaz Tavassoli and Ahmad Sharbati is currently underway at Sharif Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until May 18 at the gallery that can be found at 11 Mahruzadeh Alley, Shariati Ave. near Quds Square.



Photo

* Arash Afruzi is showcasing his latest collection of photos in an exhibition at Golhaye Davudi Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until May 13 at the gallery located at 263 near Nejatollahi St., Taleqani Ave.

MMS/YAW

