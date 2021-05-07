Qatar in contact with U.S., Iran to encourage them to have positive dialogue

TEHRAN— The Qatari foreign minister said that in separate contacts with the U.S. and Iranian governments, Doha is urging both sides to take an effective approach to advancing negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

“We have strong and strategic relations with Washington and good relations with Iran, and we do not want tensions to increase, which will have a negative impact on Qatar and the region,” Al-Thani said.

He said that there are ongoing contacts with the United States and Iran, and Qatar encourages them to participate in the negotiations effectively.

In recent weeks, talks have been held in Vienna within the Joint Commission of the JCPOA to revive the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) through a return of the legally-binding commitments.

The process of lifting sanctions against Iran by the United States and Iran's efforts to restore its nuclear compensatory measures will be examined.

