Huge fires breakouts in Haifa Israel near Rafael Defense Co

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes in Haifa where fires have been raging.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that anyone who may have started the fires deliberately will be “punished severely”.

Israeli media, Ynetnews claimed that fire broke out at several points along the railway line between Kiryat Motzkin and Kiryat Yam on the outskirts of Haifa.



More than a dozen firefighters are operating in the area, and have yet to gain control of the fire.



According to Israeli officials, the fire may be the result of sparks created by a passing cargo train.



Also, Hamodia, another Israeli media claimed that "A fault in train brakes caused huge fires to flare."



"The fires are between the neighborhoods of Neve Ganim in Kiryat Motzkin and Savyoni Yam in Kiryat Yam. One of the fires is located near the “David Institute” factory of the Rafael Defense Company (Weapons Development Authority). Train traffic from Haifa Central Station to the north has been suspended," according to Hamodia.