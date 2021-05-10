Brooklyn Film Festival to screen “The Tank” from Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian short “The Tank” will have its U.S. premiere during the 24th Brooklyn Film Festival, which will take place from June 4 to 13.

Starring Nader Fallah, the narrative has been directed by Mojtaba Purabdollah.

The film is about, Abolfazl a 10-year-old boy who lives in an apartment upon the roof of which is a tank of water that supplies the water of the building. He along with his friends go on the roof to swim in the tank as a hobby. One day Abolfazl closes the lid of the tank while Mohammad is in it.

Screenwriter and filmmaker Bruno Derlin and filmmaker Rick Gomez are the jury members of the short narrative film competition.

The organizer of the festival is the Brooklyn Film Society, which is a non-profit organization missioned to provide a public forum in Brooklyn in order to advance public interest in films and the independent production of films.

Themed “The Clearing”, the 2021 edition of the festival will include both virtual and in-person components.

The festival will premiere 140 films that will actually be viewable online and a shorter lineup that New Yorkers can catch in-person at Windmill Studios in Greenpoint.

Photo: Iranian short “The Tank” by Mojtaba Purabdollah.

MMS/YAW

