Iran summons Iraqi ambassador over Karbala incident

TEHRAN— Following attacks on the Iranian Consulate in Karbala on Sunday, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday summoned the Iraqi ambassador to Tehran to remind that it is necessary that relevant Iraqi departments maintain security for Iran's diplomatic buildings in accordance with the 1961 Vienna Convention.

Following the rioters' attack on Iran’s Consulate General in Karbala, an official at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a meeting with the Iraqi ambassador condemned the action and called for security measures to protect the diplomatic facilities of the Islamic Republic under the 1961 Vienna Convention for Diplomatic Relations.

For his part, the Iraqi ambassador stated that the Iraqi government, as the host government, is committed to ensuring the security and safety of the places of diplomatic centers.

On May 9, few demonstrators gathered in front of the Iranian consulate in Karbala, torching the perimeter wall, a fence, and trailers.

SA/PA