Ambassador: Tehran welcomes de-escalation in the region

TEHRAN— Iraj Masjedi, the Iranian ambassador to Iraq, said on Saturday that a new approach has been taken in the countries of the region to resolve differences and tensions, and Iran welcomes that.

“The Islamic Republic has always been a promoter and supporter of peace and friendship, so we welcome the resolution of any differences, especially with Muslim and neighboring countries in the region,” the ambassador said.

He added, "The Islamic Republic is interested in developing its relations with Islamic countries and the region so that there will be no differences and tensions in the region."

The diplomat stated that a new atmosphere has been created in neighboring countries and the region to resolve tensions with Iran, “which we welcome and hope will achieve results.”

"We welcome and encourage Iraq to be able to play a constructive and positive role in this regard," Masjidi said.

‘We hope the U.S. will lift sanctions’

Elsewhere in his remarks, Masjedi talked about the Vienna nuclear deal negotiations, saying that Iran welcomes the return of the United States to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The diplomat said, “We hope that the U.S. will lift sanctions and move within the framework of the deal and continue their work (obligations). All sanctions against the Islamic Republic must be lifted and Iran is ready to fulfill its obligations.”

SA/PM