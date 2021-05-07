Riyadh confirms Iran-Saudi dialogue

TEHRAN— An official at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that Riyadh-Tehran dialogue has been shaped.

Ambassador Rayed Krilmly, head of the policy planning at the ministry, told Reuters that the talks are to “reduce tensions in the region.”

The official expressed hope that the talks would conclude positively, “but it’s too early, and premature, reach any definitive conclusions.”

Iran has welcomed a change of tone in Saudi Arabia in the past weeks, yet stating that it’s not enough.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has stated that Tehran also needs to see “change of behavior” as well as change of tone by the Saudi Kingdom.

SA/PM