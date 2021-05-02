Iran-Saudi Arabia talks may continue at ambassadors level

TEHRAN— the New York Times reported that the next stage of Tehran-Riyadh negotiations may take place as early as May, in Riyadh.

Mehr News Agency reported that the U.S. media made the claim citing Iranian and Iraqi officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Recent reports claimed that Tehran and Riyadh have held negotiations in Baghdad to solve disputes. Both Tehran and Riyadh have rejected the reports.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh reacted to the recent remarks made by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about Tehran-Riyadh relations and the region.

"Iran and Saudi Arabia, as two important countries in the region and the Muslim world, can enter a new chapter of interaction and cooperation to achieve regional peace, stability, and development by adopting constructive and dialogue-based approaches," Khatibzadeh said on Thursday.



