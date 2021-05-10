Daei, Hejazi the best Iranian players of century: IFFHS

TEHRAN – Ali Daei and late Naser Hejazi have been named as the best Iranian player and goalkeeper of the XXth century (1901-2000) respectively by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

Daei represented Iran football team from 1993 to 2006 and made 149 matches. He holds the record for the most number of international goals with 109 strikes.

Hejazi, was Iran’s custodian from 1968 to 1980. He made 62 appearances for the Iranian national football team.

Hejazi passed away in May 2011 due to lung cancer.