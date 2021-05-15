Over 26m tons of minerals extracted from East Azarbaijan mines in a year

TEHRAN- As stated by a provincial official, over 26 million tons of minerals were extracted from the mines of East Azarbaijan province, in the northwest of Iran, during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

Habib Aminzadeh, the head of East Azarbaijan’s Industry, Mining, and Trade Department, also said that the issuance of exploration permits rose 44.7 percent in the province during the previous year.

He announced the growth of indicators related to the mines and mineral industries in the province, and said despite all the restrictions, last year a total of 55 exploration permits were issued for 14 types of minerals in East Azarbaijan.

Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry data show that 680 mining operation licenses have been issued in the previous Iranian calendar year 1399 to register an 18.1-percent increase compared to the preceding year.

Based on the mentioned data, 576 licenses had been issued in the Iranian calendar year 1398.

During the previous year, 1,020 mineral exploration licenses were also issued in the country, which in comparison with 960 licenses issued in the year 1398, a 6.3-percent increase is registered in this sector.

As reported, the inaugurated mines have created job opportunities for 5,516 people in the previous year, 15.4 percent more than the figure for the preceding year.

Expenses for exploration operations also increased by 39.5 percent in 1399 compared to its preceding year; accordingly, the cost of exploration operations last year was 1.549 trillion rials (about $36.8 million) while the figure was 1.111 trillion rials (about $26.4 million) in 1398.

