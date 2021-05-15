TEDPIX rises 5,500 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 5,519 points to 1.189 million on Saturday (the first day of Iranian calendar week).

Over 3.942 billion securities worth 38.946 trillion rials (about $927.2 million) were traded at the TSE on Saturday. The first market’s index rose 5,863 points, and the second market’s index climbed 4,871 points. TEDPIX gained 11,000 points, or one percent, in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.183 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Barekat Pharmaceutical Group (BPG), Social Security Investment Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, Iran Khodro Company, Isfahan Oil Refining Company, National Iranian Copper Industry Company, and Bank Mellat were the most widely followed indices.

Rouzbeh Shariati, a capital market analyst, says that TEDPIX is going to improve over the next 1.5 months in comparison to the first 1.5 months of the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21).

MA/MA