Plan aims to reverse rural-to-urban migration

TEHRAN – The Barekat Charity Foundation, affiliated to Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, will launch a plan to create suitable jobs in villages, aiming to reverse the rural-to-urban migration trend.

Called “I will return to the village”, the plan provides special facilities to the villagers who migrated to the cities and help them make a living returning to their place of birth.

Many rural residents migrate to the cities due to unemployment and the hope of making a better future, Seyed Amir Hossein Madani, Managing Director of Barakat Foundation said.

With the implementation of this plan, the migration of 20,000 people from urban to rural areas is planned, he further stated, YJC reported on Sunday.

Downward trend of migration from rural areas to cities

Currently, 26 percent of the country's population lives in villages, around 39,000 villages have more than 20 households and 23,000 villages have less than 20 households.

Thus, more than 97 percent of the country's rural population lives in villages with over 20,000 households.

Many efforts have been made over the past couple of years by the government to support villagers and slow down the trend of migration from rural areas to cities.

Rural tourism, agritourism, religious tourism, and ecotourism are alternatives or complementary economic activities that could further stimulate rural development while decreasing rural community dependency on one main economic sector (agriculture, forestry, energy, or mining).

Mohammad Omid, the vice president for rural development, said in November 2020 that for the first time in the country, the migration of people from rural areas to cities has reached zero.

A total of 220 trillion rials (nearly $5.6 billion) has been approved for the development of villages in the current year (March 2020-March 2021), Omid said.

Some 140 trillion rials (about $3.3 billion) have so far been spent, he noted, adding, the unemployment rate in rural areas has reached 7.4 percent, which has decreased by over one percent compared to last year.

In October 2020, Omid stated that the rural development projects worth 130 trillion rials (nearly $3 billion) inaugurated on the occasion of the National Day of Villagers and Nomads.

He went on to state that 6,750 construction projects will come on stream in various fields such as roads, communications, etc. In addition, a total of 26,512 projects will be launched throughout the country.

FB/MG