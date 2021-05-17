TCCIMA proposes policy package to reform economy

TEHRAN – Representatives of the Iranian private sector at Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) in a meeting on Monday presented a policy package that according to its creators is going to reform the country’s economy and solve many of the current economic issues.

The mentioned package dubbed “Iranian Structure”, prepared by a number of young economists and academics, is claimed to be containing practical solutions for the serious challenges that the Iranian economy is currently facing.

As reported by the TCCIMA portal, the TCCIMA and Sharif University’s Policy Research Institute have stated that this package can be considered as an economic program for the presidential candidates and the future government so that they can have a clear vision of what is going on in the country's economy.

According to the creators, after the presentation at TCCIMA, criticisms and potential proposals for editing would be considered and applied.

Speaking in the meeting for the presentation of the mentioned package, TCCIMA Secretary-General Bahman Eshqi mentioned the cooperation of this chamber with Sharif University’s Policy Research Institute in developing the “Iranian Structure” plan, saying that this cooperation has been in line with the economic and social responsibilities of the Tehran Chamber increasing scientific understanding and deepening the economic knowledge of the private sector.

“The Iranian Structure Project, which is the result of collaboration among academic elites in the field of economics and the private sector entrepreneurs, is an attempt to resolve the current economic situation and to reconstruct the country’s economic structure,” Eshqi said.

Elsewhere in the meeting, TCCIMA Head Masoud Khansari noted that the main goal of preparing the mentioned package is to address some of the major issues and challenges that the country’s economy is facing and to see how presidential candidates are going to address these issues.

Photo: TCCIMA Head Masoud Khansari (2nd L) and TCCIMA Secretary-General Bahman Eshqi (2nd R)