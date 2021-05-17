Western media keeps public unaware of reality in Palestine: Pakistani researcher

TEHRAN – A Pakistani researcher says that Western media outlets are trying to keep the public unaware of what is going on in Palestine.

“Western media is successfully keeping its domestic audience unaware of the actual on the ground situation. People in the West don’t really know what is actually going on,” Arhama Siddiqa tells the Tehran Times.

“Going against all ethics which principled journalism demands, they have unabatedly picked one side-Israel,” Siddiqa adds.

In recent years, social media have become a lifeline for many who want to raise awareness about causes and struggles ignored or undermined by mainstream media outlets.

Yet tech companies are now actively working to exclude Palestinian voices from their platforms, silencing the Palestinians in an expanded and calculated manner.



“The taking down of posts on Facebook and Instagram and even some cases Twitter showcase their fear of what the reaction will be if they engage in objective reporting,” the Pakistani expert on West Asia notes.

Following is the text of the interview:

Q: How do you describe the recent escalation in Palestine? Why is Israel committing barbarity against Palestinians?



A: Saying that the recent escalation in Palestine is completely barbaric would be an understatement. It is apartheid, ethnic genocide and pitiless inhumanity all culminated in one.

Why is Israel doing this now? I believe it has to do with Netanyahu who is aiming for a fifth win to match David Ben Gorion, which would explain the intensity.

Q: How are developments in Palestine reflected in Pakistan?

A: Pakistan has always stood by and will continue to stand by the people of Palestine. Our passport, which clearly states its abhorrence of Israel, is evidence of this. Apart from the official statements, all social media in Pakistan- official/private have been increasingly calling out Israel for its war crimes. Because of strict Covid lockdown, there have not been mass protests, but people have been showcasing their solidarity in every way they can.



Q: Why have Arab countries failed to put an end to successive Israeli aggressions?

A: Without specifically giving names, I will say only this both Arab and non-Arab states have vested interests. Palestine has long been on the back burner for many countries and for others, the issue has been completely obliterated from memory a long time ago. Those countries that do not recognize Israel officially, unofficially accept it and profit from it. At the end of the day, money rules. It also explains the empty rhetoric, condemnation and statements with no actual action.

Q: How do you see the U.S. role when it comes to conflicts in West Asia, especially Palestine?

A: The U.S. has made it abundantly clear that it considers Israel their only ally in the Middle East (West Asia) and its security is their priority, which explains their latest veto at the UN and there. I would call Both-side-ism policies where instead of calling Israel out, they merely keep asking both sides to de-escalate the conflict.

Q: What is your comment on Western media coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?

A: Western media is successfully keeping its domestic audience unaware of the actual on-ground situation. People in the West don’t really know what is actually going on. Going against all ethics that principled journalism demands, they have unabatedly picked one side-Israel. The taking down of posts on Facebook and Instagram and even some cases, Twitter showcases their fear of what the reaction will be if they engage in objective reporting.

