The majority of Arab regimes are betraying the Palestinian cause: human rights activist

TEHRAN - A human rights activist says that most Arab monarchies are betraying the Palestinian cause witnessing continuous Israeli oppression against the Palestinians.

"The majority of Arab regimes are betraying the Palestinian cause, and they have all witnessed years of continuous oppression and hate crimes against the Palestinians," Firas Al Najim, head of Canadian Defenders for Human Rights, tells Tehran Times.

Israel has normalized diplomatic relations with some Arab countries such as the UAE, Bahrain, and Sudan. Israel tries to portray normalization deals with these countries as an alliance with the Arab countries against Iran.

But the big problem is that Arab people disagree with this move supposing normalization of ties with the Zionist regime as a betrayal to Arab identity.

"In reality, they are truly betraying the Arab identity they claim to represent and care about, especially when many are normalizing with the enemies of Arabs, Muslims, Christians and all of humanity," Al Najim emphasizes.

"Most Arab regimes are installed by the UK colonial system that helped establish the illegitimate Zionist regime inside the Middle East (West Asia) and holy lands."

Following is the text of the interview:

Q: What is the position and importance of Palestine in the Islamic world?

A: Holy Palestine has the first Qibla meaning the first direction where all Muslims prayed towards. It is the al Aqsa mosque and the unique land where prophet Muhammad the divine messenger of Islam, ascended to the heavens, a special event named the Isra and Mi'raj. It is the land where many prophets were born, lived, and also buried, such as the father of all prophets Ibrahim and Jesus that Muslims hold very highly and are also waiting for his reappearance at the end of times when the world is full of oppression and corruption alongside a descendant of the prophet Muhammad named Imam Mahdi. Palestine is a very holy land for all Muslims from all different sects, and they all feel the oppression and the occupation of that beloved land, and they all feel a necessity to assist in liberating that land.

Q: How do you assess Arab regimes' performance when it comes to Palestine?

Q: How do you see Western powers' attitude towards Palestine?

A: The western powers, unfortunately, continue to play the double standard role or fully support the Zionist occupiers of Palestine. They claim to care and fight for human rights, justice, equality and international law but Israel violated and continues to violate all international laws and principles that the western systems promote, and Canada is included in this hypocrisy, unfortunately. The western systems have been exposed to the Palestinian cause as the problems in that land are constantly developing, and the war crimes are apparent, and nothing is indeed done to punish the perpetrators and criminals in the UN or elsewhere.

Q: How is Palestine news reflected in Western media?

A: Western media and mainstream media rarely cover detailed stories about Palestine or the actual pain and sufferings the Palestinian people live under with this 73-year-old brutal occupation. Many times, the media paints the Israeli occupiers as a victim and affected side. This is also why Western nations have been silent overall towards their governments' weak stands towards this longstanding conflict. Otherwise, the western nations would have held their government officials responsible for not doing enough to help the Palestinian people reclaim their fundamental rights and sovereignty.

Q: What are the roots of Islamophobia in the West?

A: Islam phobia in the west is mainly from the mainstream media that assisted in painting a defamed picture of Muslims that Always affiliated them with terrorist attacks or extremist groups such as al Qaeda or ISIS, and these are all Wahhabi indoctrinated groups that roots back to the Wahhabi Saudi regime that was established by the British colonialists and helped spread this deviant ideology in the name of Islam that spreads hate and intolerance. This was an old plan as they always feared Islamic influence that could spread and affect the world as valid and pure Islam is based on logic and proof, and this they found could destabilize their control of the world.

