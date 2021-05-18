Iranians donate medical supplies worth $100,000 to Gaza

TEHRAN – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) will send medical supplies and equipment worth $100,000 supplied through public donations to Palestinian people in Gaza.

Since the beginning of the new crisis in Gaza, the Red Crescent Society has begun its activities in defense of civilians, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

IRCS will allocate up to $100,000 medical equipment in the first phase for the Gazans, and in the coming days, with the help of the benefactors, will provide more medical equipment and medicines.

Earlier on May 17, Iran's Emergency Services Organization announced readiness to provide medical treatment for the victims of the Zionist regime's brutal attacks on Gaza.

“Iran’s Emergency Services is ready to send medical teams in order to help the Gazans wounded in the wake of Israel’s brutal attacks and it is doing its best to transfer the injured to Iran for treatment if necessary,” the organization’s head Pir Hossein Kolivand wrote in a letter to Health Minister Saeed Namaki.

On May 6, the Israeli Supreme Court decided a forced eviction of the Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah, East Jerusalem. The Palestinians protested over the unfair ruling, as they were forced to leave their homes.

Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third holiest site, and dispersed the Palestinian worshippers elsewhere in East Jerusalem. Israel has been heavily bombing Gaza since last Monday, in which 212 Palestinians have been killed so far, including 61 children and 35 women, and 1,400 Palestinians were also injured.

The Palestinian resistance has also launched rain rockets in the occupied territories in response to the Israeli aggression and attacks on Gaza.

FB/MG