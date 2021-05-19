Iranian ambassador says Zionist regime will surely collapse

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, has predicted that the Zionist regime of Israel will definitely disintegrate.

“Undoubtedly, the definite fate of the terrorist and apartheid regime of Israel is disintegration and collapse,” Hosseini wrote on his Twitter account.

Ambassador Hosseini also predicted that the “territorial integrity of the sacred land of Palestine will be freed from sea to river.”

The Zionist regime of Israel is known as a child-killer regime.

A video of a 10-year-old Palestinian girl in besieged Gaza has captured worldwide attention after she urged people to remember that “children are dying” in Israeli airstrikes.

Nadeen Abed al Lateef told journalists on Sunday, on one of the deadliest days in the attacks: “We’re just dying. We don’t even deserve this.”

Wearing a purple shirt, and standing with her six-year-old brother in rubble, the schoolgirl told NBC News: “The American people, stop giving, stop giving weapons to the occupiers. That’s the way that you can help us.”

More than 200 people are estimated to have died in the impoverished city of Gaza following repeated Israeli airstrikes, including 61 children.

The area is a 140-square mile strip of land housing 2 million people that has been under Israeli blockade since 2007.

Nadeen said that the situation makes her “want to cry” when she sees so many frightened people.

The 10-year-old wants to be a doctor but said that her school shut down and that online teaching stopped because of the attacks.

“We are literally trying to live in rubbish but we can’t,” she said.

“When I grow up I want to be a doctor to help my people but I can’t. There’s no learning. I don’t have a right to learn because of the occupiers. My right to learn is gone.”

On Tuesday clashes broke out in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank following a day of protests against the bombardment of Gaza, as reported by The Guardian.

According to Press TV, elite footballers Paul Pogba and Amado Diallo from the professional British club Manchester United have shown their support for Palestinians amid the Israeli regime’s relentless bombardment campaign against the besieged Gaza Strip.

Following their team’s 1-1 draw against Fulham at Old Trafford on Tuesday, Manchester United midfielder Pogba collected and raised a Palestine flag and was joined by teammate Amado to express their support for the people living in the besieged coastal enclave.

The move was welcomed by Palestinians.

The Palestinian ambassador to the United Kingdom, Husam Zomlot, thanked the pair in a post published on his official Twitter page, expressing hope that one day the footballer could be invited to the liberated Palestinian capital Jerusalem al-Quds.

The gesture of support came just days after Leicester City stars Hamza Choudhury and Wesley Fofana held up the Palestinian flag as they celebrated their team’s victory over Chelsea at London’s Wembley Stadium in the UK’s FA Cup final on Saturday.

Images of the moment were shared widely on social media, with many quick to praise the two players.

Zomlot welcomed the show of support and said it was “timely and appreciated.”

The public opinion in the world is on the side of the Palestinians. Though most governments are silent and even certain Western countries defend Israel’s cruel behavior, people across the world sympathize with the Palestinians.

