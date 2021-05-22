Six weightlifters to represent Iran at world championships

TEHRAN – Iran will send five weightlifters to the 2021 IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships.

The event was originally scheduled to be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but was relocated to Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The 2021 IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships will be held from May 23-31 in Tashkent.

The event will bring 244 weightlifters together in Uzbekistan.

Women:

76kg: Elnaz Bajalani

87kg: Yekta Jamali



Men:

81kg: Abdollah Beiranvand

96kg: Hossein Beiranvand

+109kg: Reza Hassanopour, Alireza Zandi